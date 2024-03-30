Children's psychologist gives advice for children's mental health after Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - The collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge is now a major moment in Maryland's history.

Its impacts are rippling through our communities and processing it all is likely to affect our mental health, particularly when it comes to children.

Dr. Kristi Phillips, a children's psychologist at Kennedy Krieger, says a lot more kids are reporting anxiety, depressed mood, or general sadness about what's happened. "We're seeing that they are having you know, maybe some more clingy behaviors, or wanting to connect a little bit more with mom and dad." They may not want to be without them because they're feeling a bit, "insecure in some ways", Phillips reported.

And while kids may have difficulty breaking down the complexities of the situation, Dr. Phillips says Its best to start the conversation, ensuring age appropriate and accurate information.

Dr. Phillips instructs parents to sit down with their children, acknowledge what has happened, and open the door for dialogue. "Say this is what's happened. This is what's going on."

Allow them to ask questions and lead by example.

"If a family member is coming in a much more calm and confident way, talking about the situation, and the child's safety...the child's gonna pick up on that." Phillips said.

She also mentions how important it is to acknowledge their emotions and provide a sense of comfort.

"You know, it's okay to feel like this, and we are safe...This is a very rare, although tragic but rare event that has happened...We're safe in this moment...We've done bridges before. And we've been okay, and and we're going to continue doing this, so that we can make sure that we're not reinforcing that anxiety" Phillip said.

She also says having a plan of action and volunteering to help those most impacted may aid in coping with feelings of helplessness.

For more resources head to Kennedy Kreiger's website.