Children's Miracle Network, Life Time Foundation team up to help local children's hospitals

COLUMBIA, Md. -- Children's Miracle Network and the Life Time Foundation are teaming up to help our local children's hospitals.

They held a charity-cycle event to help raise money for the cause.

Leading the charge is Jelani Jenkins and Kelsi Martins. They spent Saturday morning taking their class on the ride of a lifetime.

But it was more than a normal fitness class.

It was for a big cause.

Instructors, coaches and fitness pros held a cycling class to raise money and to make a difference in the lives of children at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

It was apart of their third annual Ride of a Life Time charity cycling event.

They all hit the pedals to make a difference in the lives of local children.

Life Time Foundations teamed up with the Children's Miracle Network and schools to eliminate harmful and artificial ingredients from their food programs and to introduce kids to healthy movement.

"It's a great workout. We get on the bike for something bigger than ourselves. You know any donation dollar that is raised here stays here," said Kelsi Martens, the Studio Experience Lead at Life Time.

"The care that they're able to give to the kids really just helps them feel like kids in a moment where they're weak and they need a community around them," explained Ben Vaughn Jr. an instructor at Life Time in Columbia.

Every donation raised during the charity event this year goes straight to Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

"Helping kids be kids is really why we do all of it every single year," said Martins.

The fundraiser only happens once or twice a year and people from all backgrounds come out to help.

"It's really good to see people come together, people who take the classes and people who've never taken cycle classes before come out to support," Vaugh told WJZ.

"Amazing to give back, amazing to feel like we're such a big part of this community here," said Marvin McCorvey, the general manager of Life Time Columbia.

"I'm just grateful to be here. Gratitude is the key," Jenkins said.

Life Time raised more than $1 million for both causes last year. Local proceeds will benefit Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

You can learn more about their cause by heading to www.rideofalifetime.life