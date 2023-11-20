Children struck, killed walking to school in Maryland, police say
BALTIMORE -- Two children died after they were hit by a vehicle Monday morning while walking to school in Riverdale Park, Maryland, police said.
Officers responded at 8 a.m. to the crash at Riverdale Road and Taylor Road. No further details about the collision were immediately available.
Prince George's County Police responded and assumed the investigation, Riverdale Park police said.
