Children struck, killed walking to school in Maryland, police say

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two children died after they were hit by a vehicle Monday morning while walking to school in Riverdale Park, Maryland, police said. 

Officers responded at 8 a.m. to the crash at Riverdale Road and Taylor Road. No further details about the collision were immediately available. 

Prince George's County Police responded and assumed the investigation, Riverdale Park police said. 

First published on November 20, 2023 / 11:00 AM EST

