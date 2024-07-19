12-year-old girl shot on North Kenwood Avenue in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a home in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue Friday evening, according to Baltimore City Police.

Police Commissioner Worley is on scene of a shooting incident involving a child in the 500 block of N. Kenwood Ave.



Media Staging Area will be located at the intersection of N. Kenwood and Jefferson St. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/VuDDqUdcGN — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 20, 2024

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Mayor Scott spoke at the scene following the incident.

"This young lady had a whole life ahead of her, but a coward took her life, simply because they are a coward and a scum of the earth." Mayor Scott said. "I want this person to know that we will find you. You will never redeem yourself for what you did tonight, but we will find you. Your best bet is to walk into a police district tonight, and turn yourself in."

While police have yet to reveal more details surrounding the shooting, Worley said that it "was not accidental," and that the young girl was pronounced dead inside the residence.

"Targeted or not, it's a kid. That's all that matters. You're talking about a 12-year-old girl," Mayor Scott added.

The shooting is still under investigation.