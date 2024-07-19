Watch CBS News
12-year-old girl shot on North Kenwood Avenue in Southeast Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed inside a home in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue Friday evening, according to Baltimore City Police.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Mayor Scott spoke at the scene following the incident.

"This young lady had a whole life ahead of her, but a coward took her life, simply because they are a coward and a scum of the earth." Mayor Scott said.  "I want this person to know that we will find you.  You will never redeem yourself for what you did tonight, but we will find you. Your best bet is to walk into a police district tonight, and turn yourself in."

While police have yet to reveal more details surrounding the shooting, Worley said that it "was not accidental," and that the young girl was pronounced dead inside the residence. 

"Targeted or not, it's a kid.  That's all that matters. You're talking about a 12-year-old girl," Mayor Scott added.

 The shooting is still under investigation.

