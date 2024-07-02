Child dies after accidental shooting in Howard County, investigation ongoing

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Police are investigating an accidental shooting that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy on Monday.

According to detectives, a handgun was unsecured inside a residence on Harpers Farm Road. Police said the child's five-year-old brother and parents were home at the time of the incident, but do not see any indications of foul play.

Police are working to determine if the gunshot was self-inflicted, or fired by someone in the residence.

While no charges have been filed, the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are consulting with the Howard County State's Attorney's Office.