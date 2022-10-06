'This is our future': Construction to start on Chesapeake Bay island restoration project after awarded $43 million

BALTIMORE - The Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem restoration project was given a $43.1 million contract award for Chesapeake Bay island restoration.

This project is focused on restoring/expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for fish, shellfish, reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals through the beneficial use of dredged material.

The federal lawmakers have been urging funding for this project for many years prior to this key development.

Now, construction can start on the $4 billion project.

State and federal officials highlighted the federal contract Thursday at Ft. McHenry.

"This is our future," Senator Ben Cardin said. "It means our future with the Port of Baltimore."

The restoration project includes the islands of James and Barren in western Dorchester County, Maryland.

The project is made possible with federal and state resources focused on restoring and expanding island habitat to provide hundreds of acres of wetland and terrestrial habitat for aquatic and wildlife species through the beneficial use of dredged material.

"We have a win-win situation," Cardin said. "We want the dredge material site because we are restoring wetlands. Take a look at the boat that are around there fishing, take a look at the wildlife that's there. We've restored an island that used to be there and it's helping the Bay and it's helping the community. That's a win for our environment."

In addition, the project will provide indirect benefits of navigational safety, education and passive recreation.

State representatives signed a large rock to be placed in the future at the restoration project.

"Right now, we have the two islands in the mid bay, and what this will do is help restore a lot of the land mass that was lost from those islands," said Senator Chris Van Hollen. "I understand we are losing 50 acres of land every year on those two islands and this material will help restore this loss, and in doing this, will help buffer people along the shore from flooding and worst impact from storms. We are taking dredge mud and turning it into environmental gold."