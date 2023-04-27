Chesapeake Bay draws millions of visitors, boosts Maryland economy, report says

BALTIMORE —A new study released by the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism Development has shed light on the significant role the Chesapeake Bay plays in attracting visitors to the state.

Conducted in partnership with the National Park Service and finalized by Rockport Analytics, the research aimed to understand the influence of the Chesapeake Bay and its related attractions on vacation planning.

The Maryland Office of Tourism said the Chesapeake Bay region welcomed 8.9 million visitors, who spent a total of $4.2 billion in 2021.

This spending supported 59,683 jobs, with a total of $1.94 billion in paid wages and salaries, the report said.

According to the report, visitor spending saved each Maryland household more than $266 in state and local taxes.

Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson emphasized the importance of leveraging the study's findings to create compelling campaigns and support tourism-related businesses in the region.

The research comes two years after the launch of the "Chesapeake Bay Storytellers" program, an educational and tourism training initiative for Chesapeake Bay business operators.