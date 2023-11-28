Chesapeake Bay 'dead zone' smallest since monitoring began in 1985

BALTIMORE - There's some good news when it comes to the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and its partners, the bay's so-called "dead zone" was the smallest since monitoring began in 1985.

"Dead zones" are areas of low oxygen that form in deep bay waters when nitrogen and phosphorus enter the water through polluted runoff and it feeds naturally occurring algae.

"These results show that the ongoing work to reduce pollution across the bay's watershed is making the Chesapeake Bay a better place for fish, crabs, oysters and other marine life," said Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz.

This drives the growth of algae blooms which harms native wildlife like our beloved crabs and oysters.