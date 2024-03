Cherry blossoms at full bloom at Ft. McHenry

BALTIMORE - Why travel to Washington D.C. and deal with the large crowds when you can see beautiful and blooming cherry trees right here in Baltimore?

The cherry blossoms are at peak bloom at the East Grove in Fort McHenry.

These trees were planted in 1931 by 1,500 Baltimore school children to commemorate the bicentennial anniversary of George Washington's birth.

Each of the 152 cherry trees were planted to represent a Baltimore City Public School.