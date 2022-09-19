Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend

BALTIMORE -- If you love live music and good food, check out the Charm City Live festival this weekend in Baltimore.

"The Mayor decided this year that he wanted to have something free for all of the city's residents in the fall," said committee co-chair Linzy Jackson. "So this is our fall festival this year."

Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.

You'll see performances from local and national artists. The musical lineup includes: Joe, Kelly Price, Stokely, Jon B, The Bonfyre, and Rebecca Black.

Several city agencies will be at Charm City Live with information about job openings.

Parking garages will be open, but you're encouraged to take public transportation. Expect road closures around the area.

