Watch CBS News
Best Of

Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend

By Linh Bui

/ CBS Baltimore

Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend
Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend 01:45

BALTIMORE -- If you love live music and good food, check out the Charm City Live festival this weekend in Baltimore.

"The Mayor decided this year that he wanted to have something free for all of the city's residents in the fall," said committee co-chair Linzy Jackson. "So this is our fall festival this year."

Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks.

You'll see performances from local and national artists. The musical lineup includes: Joe, Kelly Price, Stokely, Jon B, The Bonfyre, and Rebecca Black.

Several city agencies will be at Charm City Live with information about job openings.

Parking garages will be open, but you're encouraged to take public transportation. Expect road closures around the area.

Linh Bui

Linh Bui co-anchors the morning and noon newscasts for WJZ.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 6:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.