Watch CBS News
Local News

Charm City Lights: Baltimore's newest light display kicks off Tuesday evening

By Stephon Dingle

/ CBS Baltimore

Charm City Lights: Druid Hill Park set to become winter wonderland
Charm City Lights: Druid Hill Park set to become winter wonderland 04:01

BALTIMORE - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Baltimore!

Druid Hill Park will be the scene of some festive holiday fun, with more than 250,000 lights illuminating a mile-long path.

The inaugural Charm City Lights kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Baltimore's newest light display, Charm City Lights, put on by the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Charm City Lights: Druid Hill Park turning into Baltimore's holiday wonderland 01:41

More than 200 light displays will be showcased nightly, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., until January 1.

Joel Mosca, from sales manager at Mosca Design, came up from North Carolina to bring the light display to life.

"It's a lot of work, but at night, when the lights come on, it's a lot of satisfaction," Mosca told WJZ. 

You can find ticket information at this website.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 7:42 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.