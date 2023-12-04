Charm City Lights: Baltimore's newest light display kicks off Tuesday evening

BALTIMORE - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Baltimore!

Druid Hill Park will be the scene of some festive holiday fun, with more than 250,000 lights illuminating a mile-long path.

CHARM CITY LIGHTS: “Where Baltimore Shines with Charm.” @wjz is a PROUD media sponsor of this inaugural winter wonderland in the heart of Druid Hill Park. #TisTheSeason #HappyHolidaysBaltimore pic.twitter.com/MGppT9zzB5 — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) December 4, 2023

The inaugural Charm City Lights kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5. WJZ is the proud media sponsor of Baltimore's newest light display, Charm City Lights, put on by the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

More than 200 light displays will be showcased nightly, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., until January 1.

Joel Mosca, from sales manager at Mosca Design, came up from North Carolina to bring the light display to life.

"It's a lot of work, but at night, when the lights come on, it's a lot of satisfaction," Mosca told WJZ.

You can find ticket information at this website.