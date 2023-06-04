Charles Street Promenade promotes artists, attracts pedestrians

BALTIMORE -- From delectable treats to meeting skillful artists, hundreds of people returned on Saturday for the Charles Street Promenade.

For one day a year, Baltimore closes its historic corridor, Charles Street, for a pedestrian takeover. That's when hundreds of people peruse about a mile and a half to admire what local businesses have to offer.

Patisserie Poupon Store Manager Ann Borlongan was eager to highlight their traditional French-style bakery. She used the sweet smell of croissants, danishes and quiches to lure in customers.

"[Some} don't know that we exist, our location," she said. "It's probably because it's tucked in a little by the [Grand Baltimore] hotel. So, it's nice to be out here for people. Even people who live in the neighborhood who haven't really been in that area of our location. So, we are really excited for people to try all of our pastries."

The event was all about exposure—and not just for small businesses.

Even the local library showed off some of the free resources that it will offer this summer, which spans from book-reading programs to computer services. Enoch Pratt Library Professional Assistant Rodette Jones seized the sidewalk traffic to remind people how accessible literature can be.

"A lot of people don't know all about the different services we have at the library, and after the pandemic, our services truly increased," Jones said.

One Charm City entrepreneur said the exposure was not just for her, but rather an opportunity for the community to learn something new.

Lauren Muney, a traveling artist who makes portraits of people just using scissors and paper, drew attention to her business, which is called Silhouettes By Hand.

Within 90 seconds, she is able to explain the origin behind the historic art form and provide to customers a new art piece.

"It's more for other people to see me who have not experienced it," she said. "That is my goal and passion...is to connect people to not only this amazing art form, but for them to experience the past in a way that they could have discounted."