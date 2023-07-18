Charging documents: Man allegedly shot in leg following argument over vacant Baltimore building

BALTIMORE -- Police have arrested a 62-year-old man after he allegedly shot another man following an argument in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood, according to authorities.

Investigators believe that Antonio Fitzhugh, 62, shot a 49-year-old man in the 800 block of West Lanvale Street around 5:25 p.m. on June 27, according to authorities.

Charging documents show that the victim and another person who witnessed the shooting had been standing on the porch of a vacant property on the street. They had been trying to stay out of the rain when Fitzhugh came out of his house and confronted them, the witness told the police.

Fitzhugh instructed the victim and the witness to get off the porch. Both the victim and the other person complied with his directive and walked to the street, court records show.

As the victim and the other person walked down the street, Fitzhugh "continued to yell at them about being on the porch," according to the charging documents.

That's when the victim and Fitzhugh became engaged in a verbal argument, per court records.

During the argument, Fitzhugh pulled a black handgun out of his waistband and shot the victim in the left leg, according to authorities.

Detectives were able to find a crime scene in the 800 block of West Lanvale Street consisting of blood and a single spent 9-millimeter casing, police said.

The witness was later able to identify Fitzhugh through a photo array presentation, according to charging documents.

Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force, Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and Western District Action Team arrested Fitzhugh around 2 p.m. on Monday, police said.

Detectives have taken Fitzhugh to the Central Booking Intake Facility. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and various handgun violations, police said.