Charging Documents: Baltimore mother allegedly tried to kill 16-year-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have arrested two people in connection with the attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Police announced on Thursday that the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force had arrested 42-year-old Theresa Taylor in the 400 block of Font Hill Avenue around 11 a.m. on Monday.

A few days before that, on May 10, officers had arrested 34-year-old Anthony Mason Jr. in the 400 block of Font Hill Avenue, too, according to authorities.

Charging documents show that Taylor is the teenage girl's mother and Mason is her boyfriend.

The 16-year-old girl informed police of the threat to her life on May 1, according to the charging documents.

That night Taylor and Mason—along with several other people—allegedly tried to coax the teenager outside of the house, per court records.

The teenager told detectives that her mother had been banging on the door of a home in the 1000 block of Ellicott Driveway, according to the charging documents.

She told detectives that she didn't want to go outside. Instead, she went to the upstairs window, which is where she was able to "observe her mother go inside of a vehicle and retrieve a handgun," according to the charging documents.

Taylor allegedly "began waving the gun around and pointing it at the house," per the court records.

The teenager told detectives that the incident stemmed from a previous encounter with Taylor and Mason that took place in the 400 block of Lyndhurst Street on April 23, according to the charging documents.

She said Taylor and Mason "discharged a firearm at her" that day, court records state.

Charging documents show that the teenager had gone to pick up some of her belongings alongside her temporary guardian and found her mother "sitting outside with a bat." Taylor allegedly told them "I got something for yall" and went into the house, per court records.

When she returned, Taylor reportedly had a gun, pointed it at her daughter and fired one shot, court records state.

The teenager and her guardian ran away from the location. That's when Mason "took the gun from her mother and ran after them and began shooting at them," according to the charging documents.

The teenager was not injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.

Detectives were able to obtain video footage from both incidents that supported the teenager's story, per court records.

Investigators have taken Taylor and Mason to the Central Booking Intake Facility, police said.

They both face charges of first-degree attempted murder and various handgun violations, according to authorities.