Cedric Mullins walk-off home run lifts Baltimore Orioles to 4-2 win over Minnesota Twins

BALTIMORE - Cedric Mullins hit a walk-off home run as the Baltimore Orioles finished off a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Camden Yards.

The Orioles (12-6), winners of four in a row, defeated the Twins, 4-2.

Ryan Mountcastle singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth before Mullins blasted a game-winning home run over the right-center field wall.

It was Mullins' only hit in the game, but it was all the Orioles needed.

Gunnar Henderson had a home run for Baltimore in the first inning and Anthony Santander tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Orioles starter Albert Suarez, pitching in his first big league game since 2017, threw 5.2 scoreless innings and gave up just three base hits with no walks.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect top of the ninth inning for his third win of the season.

The Orioles open a three-game series at the Kansas City Royals on Friday.