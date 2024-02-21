Cedric Mullins is 'game-changing' for Baltimore Orioles when healthy, manager says

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles' centerfielder Cedric Mullins is looking to have a bounce-back season.

He missed 50 games in 2023 because of injuries.

But, when healthy, his manager knows what kind of spark Mullins can bring to the Orioles -- on defense and at the plate.

"When Ced's healthy, it's game-changing for us," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Mullins batted just .233 with 15 home runs and 74 RBIs last season.

Still, he had some memorable moments.

Against the Seattle Mariners last August, Mullins robbed a home run in the ninth inning and then hit the game-winning home run in the 10th inning.

Earlier in the season, against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Mullins hit for the cycle, culminating with a home run in the eighth inning.

"Just what he brings, his defense is Gold Glove defense in center field, but offensively, the ability to get on base, steal," Hyde said.

Hyde hopes to see Mullins return to his 2021 All-Star form, a year in which he batted .291 with 30 home runs, 59 RBIs, 37 doubles and 30 stolen bases.

"Staying healthy is a huge key," Hyde said.

The Orioles play their first spring training game on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.