Cedric Mullins' extra inning home run gives Orioles series win over Mariners

Cedric Mullins blasted a two-run home run in extra innings to lift the Orioles to a 5-3 win over the Mariners Sunday afternoon in Seattle.

Despite losing the first game in the series, the O's took two out of three in their first series out West.

Gunnar Henderson's RBI sacrifice fly in the third gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead before the Mariners responded with an RBI single by Eugenio Suarez in the bottom of the third and then an RBI double by Julio Rodriguez in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Ryan Mountcastle went 2-for-5 and scored on Austin Hays' two-out single in the top of the sixth, tying the game at 2-2.

Adley Rutschman reached on a fielder's choice in the ninth that plated Jorge Mateo in the ninth. The Mariners sent the game to extra innings when Dominic Canzone hit a solo home run.

Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish allowed two runs on five base hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Shintaro Fujinami earned his first save with the Orioles.

The Orioles (73-45) lead Tampa Bay by three games in the American League East standings.

They open a three-game series in San Diego on Tuesday.