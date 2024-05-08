Cecil County schools eyeing position cuts due to $9 million shortfall from county's budget

BALTIMORE - The Cecil County School district is proposing a number of cuts, including the elimination of more than 80 staff positions, due to a $9 million shortfall.

"It's kind of been almost like a WWE battle that we've been watching unfold over the last couple of weeks and it's just like really disturbing," a Cecil County parent said.

The saga over Cecil County Schools Fiscal Year 2025 budget continues.

"There needs to be some sort of synergy that's happening between the County Council and the School Board," the parent said.

Cecil County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson unveiled a revised budget after learning the district will only be receiving $4 million from County Executive Danielle Hornberger to cover a $13 million gap.

The district plans to pull $4 million out of reserves, leaving $9 million left to cover.

What would be cut?

As things stand now, the district would have to cut 85 positions.

"Fifty-five of which are teachers, 10 administrators, 20 or so support staff," Lawson said.

The proposed cuts will also cost families. They could now have to foot the bill for their child to participate in music, middle and high school sports and AP exams.

These budget concerns began months ago with the district and community members calling on the county executive to increase funding.

"It was heartbreaking to realize that those cuts are a reality," Fund CCPS and Rising Sun High student Allison Stoudt said.

Stoudt is a student at Rising Sun High School, but also founded a group called "Fund CCPS."

"It seems to us that they don't have the students interest in their minds," Stoudt said.

The next step for the budget is for it to get final approval which is expected to happen in June.