Cecil County school bus driver charged with DUI after driving into ditch

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A school bus driver Cecil County is accused of driving under the influence after she crashed a bus into a ditch Thursday, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said. 

Susan Small, a 60-year-old woman from Rising Sun, is charged with driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving and several related charges. 

Deputies responded at 3:30 p.m. to the area of Cecil Street and Market Street in Charlestown for the crash. The bus hit a guardrail and went off the right side the road into a ditch. 

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, and no other vehicles were involved. 

Deputies allegedly smelled alcohol coming from Small's breath, and she failed a field sobriety test, officials said. 

Small was released from custody to a family member after she was charged, officials said. 

First published on December 23, 2022 / 11:22 AM

