Residential garage deemed total loss in Cecil County blaze

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a Friday morning fire in Cecil County.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Liberty Grove Road about 4 a.m. where they found a wood-frame garage engulfed in flames, the fire marshal's office said.

Authorities said it took about 20 firefighters from the Rising Sun fire company about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the garage and its contents.

There were no smoke detectors or sprinkler systems active or present, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-836-4846. 

First published on August 19, 2022 / 12:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

