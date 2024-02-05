Catonsville woman spends 109th birthday doing what she loves - playing Bingo

BALTIMORE - Jennie Libertini is celebrating a major milestone.

Born on February 5, 1915, she turned 109 years old on Monday.

And how did she want to spend her birthday – by playing Bingo at St. Martin's Home in Catonsville.

"I come every year because she's just such an inspiration to me," her friend Julie Snyder said.

Libertini comes from humble beginnings. She is a first-generation American who was born to Sicilian parents.

She went on to become a wife, a mother and one of the first women hired by the Social Security Administration.

Now, life's a whole lot simpler, living each day to the fullest.

"Last year, we were here, she was talking more about her son, and the year before, she knew all of us," Snyder said. "Now at 109, it's a little more difficult."

These days, Libertini is a woman of few words.

But, it was an easy decision when asked how she wanted to spend her special day.

"When it's Bingo, she's here," Snyder said. "She's the Bingo Queen."

"She can't hear it, but someone sits with her and helps her, but she does good," St. Martin resident Peggy Bocklage said. "She looks at the board and sees the numbers and she wins."

Libertini is a favorite amongst her peers at St. Martin's Home.

"She's friends with everyone," Bocklage said. "She's the sweetest little thing since she came here."

Now, it's the small things that matter most. Aside from Bingo, her Italian roots are at the top of that list.

"She loves Italian food," Bocklage said. "She knows exactly what she wants to eat and she will only eat what exactly she wants to eat."

And the secret to it all?

Her friends say she wasn't afraid to let folks know.

"She's been without a man, she's been divorced for about 30 years, so no stress," Bocklage said.

So, Happy Birthday, Ms. Libertini!