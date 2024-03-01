Catch the delicious deals as Annapolis restaurant week comes to an end

BALTIMORE --This is your last weekend to take advantage of the delicious deals for Annapolis Restaurant Week.

From today through Sunday, you have the chance to let your palates go wild and indulge in all the good eats Annapolis has to offer.

There's something for everyone to enjoy! From Italian to Mexican and everything in between, dozens of restaurants participating throughout the city are serving up mouthwatering meals with deals to satisfy all your cravings.

It's the perfect opportunity to try that restaurant you've been eyeing or indulge in your favorites.

Prefixed menus and specials are starting from $9.95 to around $40 - for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership hosts Restaurant Week with the goal of boosting business during the off-season and encouraging people to support local.

Annapolis has become a dining destination over the years, and city leaders say this event not only highlights some of the most popular restaurants but showcases all the city has to offer.

"The beautiful part about Annapolis Restaurant Week is the majority of the restaurants are all in downtown historic Annapolis... so not only are you getting a great deal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but you're also able to see the amazing 18th-century architecture and of course, you have beautiful views of the water and the bay," Brandi McKeating, Assistant Director of Communications for Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County said.

For a list of all participating restaurants, you can head to downtownannapolispartnership.org