Casey Green featured in GE's Canvases of Care Campaign

/ Sponsored Content

This year for National Nurses Week, GE HealthCare partnered with artist Timo Kamura to represent in paintbrush strokes the hours of care provided by exceptional nurses across the country. LifeBridge Health's very own Casey Green was one of only five nurses chosen for this special project. Casey has provided a remarkable 22,064 hours of care and is the 85th nurse in history to receive all five emergency nursing certifications. Check out this video to see the creation of Casey's painting! 

Casey Green - GE Canvases of Care by LifeBridge Health on YouTube

First published on June 1, 2023 / 12:49 PM

