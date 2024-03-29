CASA commemorates those lost during the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE- The local branch of the non-profit, CASA, held a moment on Friday, March 29 to honor the construction workers who were on the key bridge when it collapsed.

Casa is an organization aimed to better the lives of immigrants. Two of the construction workers were longtime casa members.

The main message from the gathering was immigrants are essential. All of the workers on the bridge immigrated to this region, some having done so decades ago. Other casa members spoke as well, hoping this tragedy reminds the world that immigrants deserve more respect.

Crowding their office on Pulaski Highway, CASA members gathered holding flowers, to honor the construction workers who fell into the Patapsco River.

2 bodies have been recovered; the 4 others are presumed dead.

Two of them, Miguel Luna and Maynor Suavo Sandoval, were longtime CASA members.

"Here, we are reminded once again about the enormous contribution that the immigrants make to this country. How together, with U.S. Born workers, we build this country." Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA of Baltimore, said.

Delegate Joseline Pena-Melnyk, who's also vice president of the Maryland Legislative Latino Caucus says the governor and general assembly are committed to helping the victims' families.

"I want to tell you, with all my heart, that we are with you. That with time, we will find a way to honor your loved ones, because immigrants are the gas to this country." Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk of Anne Arundel and Prince Georges County said.

Many of the CASA members who spoke are also construction workers.

Through a translator they described various job injuries, the need for immigration relief, and ultimately respect for their work.

CASA says they're working with a number of organizations to help the victims' families. The mayor's office of immigrant affairs is collecting donations to help them as well.