Carroll Hospital emergency department evacuated after person displayed weapon

BALTIMORE -- Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Maryland, activated its assailant protocol after someone entered the emergency department and displayed a weapon on Saturday, according to health system staff.

The emergency department was evacuated, and security and local law enforcement officers were able to deescalate the situation, LifeBridge Health spokeswoman Sharon Boston said.

No one was injured during the incident, she said.

"A suspect" was taken into custody, Boston said.

This is at least the second report of safety concerns at a Maryland hospital on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, there was a report of a stabbing at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington.

Two visitors became engaged in a dispute at the Glen Burnie-based hospital around 6:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

A female was stabbed by a male who fled following the stabbing, police said.

Officers were able to detain him, according to authorities.

Hospital staff were able to provide medical aid to the female, police said.

#AACOPD is investigating a stabbing at BWMC, Glen Burnie. At 630am 2 visitors engaged in a dispute. Victim (F) was stabbed. Suspect (M) fled and is in custody. Vic has non-life threatening injury. BWMC staff provided immediate medical aid. Follow up will be posted @AACOPD — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) May 13, 2023

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington said via its social media account that no danger was posed to other patients, visitors or team members.

The hospital returned to normal operations after the incident was resolved, according to hospital staff.