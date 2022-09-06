Carroll, Harford Counties get back to school with hopes for fewer disruptions

Tuesday marks first day of school for several Md. counties

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday was the first day of school for several counties across Maryland, including Carroll and Harford Counties.

Students and their dads braved the rain to walk to school at Bakerfield Elementary in Aberdeen.

"We really love the community," parent Ashley Dixon said. "We really love the school."

It's called the Million Father March.

"It's great to show out for everybody excited for the new school year," parent Matt Griffen said. Bakerfield has been doing the March since 2018 to help get students' dads more involved at school.

"All research will show you the importance of a male role model in a child's life and especially in education," Bakerfield Elementary School Principal Tara Dedeaux said. "It's a huge impact."

Harford County Schools isn't the only district welcoming kids back, so is Carroll County.

"The elementary students were very excited to get off the busses and find their way inside to their classrooms," Carroll County Schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe said.

Both districts are looking forward to a year with fewer disruptions. They're taking precautions to make sure students stay safe from COVID-19, but they're also focused on school safety, too.

"We are doing everything we can to keep our students safe, parents should feel reassured of that," McCabe said.

At Harford County Schools, the district has worked hard to fill its vacancies brought on by the nationwide teacher shortage.

They said they're fully staffed, and the kids we talked to can't wait to meet their new teachers.