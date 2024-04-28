Carroll County shooting victim flown to shock trauma after dropped off at sheriff's office

BALTIMORE - A person was shot and dropped off at the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in Westminster Sunday evening, according to the Maryland State Police.

The victim was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

All lanes are closed in the area of the 4900 block of Hanover Pike in Manchester due to police activity, troopers say.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

This shooting is under investigation.