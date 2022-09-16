Carroll County school bus driver arrested for DUI after crash

BALTIMORE -- A Carroll County School bus driver was arrested for DUI after she crashed Thursday afternoon in Eldersburg, Maryland State Police said.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Troopers responded around 2:15 p.m. to the area of Maryland Route 32 southbound north of Bartholow Road for the crash, where the bus had left the road and crashed into multiple telephone poles. Police said the damage was so severe the entire roadway was shut down.

Police said the bus driver, identified as Tammy Frock of Westminster, showed signs of impairment at the scene. She was later arrested. Charges are pending the results of a blood analysis.

The roadway was closed for hours and reopened after 11 p.m. after BGE repaired the electric lines.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the MSP Westminster barrack at 410-386-3000.