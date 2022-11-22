Watch CBS News
Local News

Carroll County family offers $100K reward for information in cold case murder

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Family of victim in 2003 offering 100K for information
Family of victim in 2003 offering 100K for information 00:29

BALTIMORE -- The family of a Carroll County man murdered in 2003 is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his death, Maryland State Police announced Tuesday. 

The body of Richard Atkins Jr. was found by family members at his Westminster apartment on Dec. 29, 2003, police said. He was beaten to death. 

screenshot-2022-11-22-122910.png
Richard Atkins, Jr.  Maryland State Police

Investigators believe Atkins was targeted for a robbery. Police said it is believed the suspect went to Atkins' apartment on Dec. 27 looking for money, and when Atkins denied them, they beat him with a blunt object before stealing money and DVDs. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Taylor of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7881.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.