Carroll County car crash kills four people, including teen

BALTIMORE -- Four people died in a car crash in Carroll County on Saturday, according to the Maryland State Police.

The deadly collision happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. That's when state troopers were sent to the westbound side of Liberty Road bear Skidmore Road for the report of a three-vehicle crash, according to authorities.

Investigators believe that Charles Black III, 72, was driving a Chevy Equinox westbound on Liberty Road when he stopped and then attempted to make a left turn onto Skidmore Road. That's when a Saturn, operated by Austin Walker, 25, of Westminster, crashed into the rear of Black's car, troopers said.

The impact of the crash caused Black's Chevy Equinox to enter the eastbound lanes of Liberty Road, which is where it was struck by a Ford F-350 traveling eastbound on Liberty Road, according to authorities.

Black died from injuries he sustained from the crash. Two passengers in his Chevy Equinox—69-year-old Barbara Black and 63-year-old Debbie Hill—were killed in the collision, too, troopers said.

Two other passengers in the Chevy Equinox—17-year-old Gage Black and 15-year-old Phillip Ceresa—were flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to receive treatment, according to authorities.

Gage Black did not survive his injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford F-350, 59-year-old Jeffrey Burdette, was taken by ambulance to Caroll Hospital in Westminster to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators do not believe that impaired driving was a factor in the multi-vehicle crash.

All lanes on westbound Liberty Road remain closed for the investigation on Saturday.