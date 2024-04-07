Watch CBS News
Carnival in White Marsh canceled after multiple disturbances involving minors, police say

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A carnival in White Marsh was canceled after multiple disturbances forced it to close early on Saturday.

Police said three minors were arrested in an incident related to the Dreamland Amusements Carnival on Perry Hall Boulevard. A fourth was arrested for an unrelated theft.

Security and off-duty police officers working the carnival reported multiple disturbances.  

No injuries were reported.

Police said that despite reports of shots fired, that information has not been verified.  

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

April 7, 2024

