Cardin touts progress made toward completion of Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center

BALTIMORE -- The sound of construction at Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center on Division Street has never stopped.

It is the indicator of progress as the future takes shape as construction workers transform a 150-year-old building into a cultural space in the Upton neighborhood.

WJZ got a tour of the construction site at Marshall's childhood school alongside Rev. Dr. Alvin Hathaway and Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin.

"We were just so excited because we know that Reverend Hathaway delivers," Cardin said. "He puts it together. He gets the partners that are necessary to make this a reality."

Hathaway pointed to the progress that has been made over time.

"The first floor is the historically accurate depiction of this building in 1877," he said.

Hathaway shared details about what visitors can experience once the facility is complete.

"I'm happy to announce a partnership that we will have with BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport," he said. "They are going to launch a project called Project Take Off that will expose people to the field of aviation."

Cardin said he was impressed with Hathaway's hard work.

"You really energized us when you came by and brought this idea to us, and I remember the conversation I had with Senator [Chris] Van Hollen," he said.

Organizers told WJZ that more partnerships will be announced in the future and that enthusiasm for the project remains high among neighborhood residents.