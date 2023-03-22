Phillips Seafood chef breaks window, rescues driver who crashed into Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- A sous chef at Phillips Seafood rescued a driver who crashed into Baltimore's Inner Harbor Wednesday afternoon.

According to the restaurant's manager, the chef broke the car window and grabbed the man out and swam him to the life ring where they were pulled out of the of water.

"Chef is currently in the hospital due to the injuries he sustained when breaking open the window," the manager confirmed to WJZ.

Officers received a call for a car in the Inner Harbor shortly after 4 p.m. in the 700 block pf East Pratt Street.

Well here’s something you don’t see everyday - a car drove into the inner harbor. Police say everyone is out and being checked for injuries @wjz pic.twitter.com/qvDgqfaLNC — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) March 22, 2023

Police said the driver was "experiencing a mental health crisis."

Viewers sent video of people who were rescued from the water.

A neighbor just shared photos with me from the rescue at the Inner Harbor - they say it was an older man who was in the car. They believe a worker from Phillips jumped into the water,Broke the window and pulled out the driver @wjz pic.twitter.com/vy1gBcRjUf — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) March 22, 2023

Officials said everyone is out of the water and were checked for injuries.

About three hours after crashing into the Inner Harbor, the car was pulled out.

About three hours later, the car is brought out of the water. The crowd keeps growing to watch in disbelief @wjz pic.twitter.com/Qi7WPPauDv — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) March 22, 2023