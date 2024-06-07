Canton restaurant targeted with anti-LGTBQ+ vandalism

BALTIMORE -- The owners of a restaurant in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood are speaking out after a series of hateful incidents happened there this week during the restaurant's Pride Month celebrations.

It started with a homophobic slur posted on the restaurant's Facebook page. It then escalated to vandalism.

Earlier this week, the owners of Love and Regret say someone ripped the pride flags out of their flower boxes right in front of their business and wrote a racist comment on their sidewalk in chalk.

On June 1 the owners decorated to celebrate 13 years in business along with Pride Month.

"We decorated the restaurant really elegantly and fun and we put out pride flags," Ellie Skinner, co-owner of Love and Regret, explained.

"Our slogan is be safe and be kind," co-owner Leigh Philipkosky said.

It's the same message they spread inside their business all year long.

"We always want to promote a message of positivity, empathy, leading with love and leading with kindness," Skinner said.

But over the last week their message of kindness has been targeted.

Skinner posted a video condemning the hateful actions saying, "Take your hate and throw it in the trash. It is not welcome here."

The Canton Community Association has spoken out too.

"This is ridiculous. There is no place for it here or anywhere in this city or anywhere else in this world," Amanda Bourgeois, Canton Community Association President, said.

The owners will continue spreading their positive message.

A portion of the proceeds of several items on their menu go toward the Trevor Project which raises awareness for suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ teens.

Philipkowsy commented further adding, "I just want to say, lead with kindness. People come from different backgrounds and different nationalities and different sexual orientations. And have an open mind when you meet somebody new."

The restaurant has been supporting the Trevor Project for the last four years. Pride celebrations will continue at Love and Regret all month long.