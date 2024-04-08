Candlelight vigil, prayer service held for construction workers killed during Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - A prayer service and candlelight vigil was held at Sacred Heart of Jesus in Highlandtown for the men who lost their lives while working on the Key Bridge at the time of the collapse.

On Monday evening, people filled the pews to listen to prayers, sing hymns and pay their respects through 6 minutes of silence; one minute for each victim.

"Our prayer service and vigil tonight is our attempt as a church that is predominantly Latino to reach out and be bridges of love and hope for these families that are suffering at this time," Father Ali Walker said.

After the prayer service inside the church, a flood of people went for a half-mile candlelight walk in the neighborhood surrounding the church near S. Conkling Street and Foster Avenue.

Along the way, six stops were made to pay homage to the victims.

Their names were read out loud:

Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes

Dorlian Cabrera

Miguel Luna

Maynor Suazo Sandoval

Jose Lopez

Carlos Hernandez

People are coming out of their homes to show their support, to stand in solidarity with the families who are grappling with unimaginable grief after losing their husbands, fathers, brothers in the Key Bridge Collapse @wjz pic.twitter.com/RYzWINGhfu — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) April 9, 2024

Community members carried a memorial through the streets with reflective construction vests, hard hats, and flowers while others flew flags from each of the victim's birth countries.

As the group walked by, some people living in nearby row homes opened their front doors to stand in solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones.

"I think it's really important for us to acknowledge that they did a lot for this city and that we're really proud of them," Julia Palomino said.

Father Walker said he plans to meet with the parish council Tuesday to pave a path forward on long term ways to support the victim's families.

There are several verified ways to send donations, including WJZ'S partnership with United Way through Bridging the Gap.