PLAY Campaign brings Maryland children to Oriole Park

BALTIMORE – For many of us, the thought of playing baseball at iconic Oriole Park at Camden Yards would be a dream come true.

On Wednesday, upwards of 50 children got the chance to turn that dream into a reality when they took swings and ran through several drills on the legendary baseball diamond.

It's all thanks to the PLAY Campaign, which aims to promote the importance of children living a healthy lifestyle while also giving them unforgettable experiences.

Wednesday's event was put on by the Orioles' training staff, the Taylor Hooton Foundation and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation.

Brian Parker, director of education for the Taylor Hooton Foundation, said there might be no better classroom than a Major League Baseball stadium.

"There's a lot of really important messaging that goes into it, but they're excited about it because they get to come down and hear it in the dugout or in the stands here at Camden Yards," he said.

Parker spoke to children about the negative effects and pitfalls of athletes using performance enhancing drugs, or PEDs, which have been a recurring issue in professional sports.

For Sean Dixon, a local father, it was a chance to see his son on a major league baseball field.

"Just to have the opportunity to come out here, it's just a blessing," Dixon said.

A blessing he hopes isn't a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Hopefully, one day, I can come and see him actually play here in a professional manner."

After Wednesday's adventure, that seems a little more in reach for local youth.

Since its launch in 2004, the PLAY Campaign has held over 400 events at 30 MLB ballparks.