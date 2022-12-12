Call records show police activity at Baltimore gas station where one man injured, another killed

BALTIMORE -- People who live and work near the Northwood Commons Shopping Center are concerned about a double shooting at a neighborhood gas station.

"If this place was a bar, they would have lost their liquor license years ago," a Baltimore resident said of the gas station.

Residents were so concerned, they didn't want to be identified.

"It's terrible," one Baltimore resident said. "There's normally 10-15 guys hanging out there in the gas station in the store, hanging outside."

Baltimore police say two men were shot at the gas station around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. A 22-year-old man was injured and a 56-year-old was killed after he was shot in his head.

Investigators said at least two people walked up to the gas station, opened fire on the two men, and ran off.

Dozens of evidence markers lay scattered across the ground following the shooting. Some of the bullets even flew inside the store.

"In my mind, I was like, I wonder if a lot happens over here because it just looks like there's a lot of people and a lot of commotion over there," a woman who works in the area said.

WJZ obtained a call-for-service log for the gas station. Over the last three months, there have been about 80 calls for police service.

About 30 of those calls were for a disorderly person. About 20 of the calls were so an officer could be present at the gas station.

WJZ spoke with the owner of the business who also did not want to go on camera.

He told WJZ he has owned the business for 20 years and has armed security. He said he plans to strengthen that security.

The shopping center was recently revitalized. It now has a new grocery store and other shops.

People we spoke to say this crime will drive businesses away.

"It was just so sad that such a good development for this neighborhood and for the city should have to suffer for the one more criminal, dangerous incident going on," Baltimore resident Barbara Jean Gilbert said.

This shooting was one of six that happened in the city over the weekend.

A total of three people were killed, four others injured.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to contact Baltimore Police.