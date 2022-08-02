BWI summer program shows young people the career opportunities in aviation

BALTIMORE -- A summer program for Baltimore City kids is exposing the future generation to careers at the airport in hopes they might be interested in the many fields with jobs at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Ricky Smith, executive director of BWI and the Maryland Aviation Administration, said when he was growing up, he never saw the airport or knew that it could offer him a future. But it has.

Part of the reason he is so passionate about this program is because of his upbringing.

"We think the exposure allows these kids to dream and even plan to explore the airport as a career opportunity," he said.

Students WJZ spoke to said they have never been to BWI or on a plane. One said, "I'm just trying to do something great with my life instead of just being out in the streets."

Jim Ports, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation, said this is the sixth year of the program, after a few years off because of COVID-19.

"Working with these kids one on one and giving them opportunities to see airport operations probably for the first time for many of them," he said.

BWI sees 19 million travelers a year and employs 160,000 people, so he hopes these city kids will see themselves in some of these positions one day.

"I want them to remember that everyone has opportunity," Ports said.

Later in the week, the kids at camp are scheduled to go to a Community College of Baltimore County campus and Martin State Airport to learn about other airport operations.