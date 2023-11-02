BWI ranks fourth best airport for international travel, study says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is the fourth-best airport for international holiday travel, according to a recent report by Upgraded Points.

The study analyzed airport wait time data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. All major U.S. international airports tracked by the CBP were included in the report.

Baltimore/Washington International Airport reported an average wait time of 9.2 minutes for all travelers, according to the report.

Citizenship can also play a role in travel time.

According to the report, U.S. citizens at BWI experienced an average wait time of 8.6 minutes, and non-U.S. citizens saw an average wait of 12.0 minutes during the holiday travel season.

If you're wondering what poor wait times look like, you can contrast BWI's wait times with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which had the wait times of up to 31.6 minutes on average for all travelers, and an average of 37.1 minutes for non-U.S. citizens.

You can read the full report here.