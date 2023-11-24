Watch CBS News
BWI Airport parking lots at capacity, visitors redirected

Your Friday morning news roundup 11/24/2023
BALTIMORE -- All of Baltimore-Washington International Airport's parking lots are full as of Friday morning, the airport said. 

The airport's Hourly, Daily, Express and Long Term lots are all at capacity, according to the airport's website. 

Travelers are temporarily directed to the garage at the BWI Marshall Airport Rail Station at 5 Amtrak Way.

Travelers are asked to allow additional time if they are using shuttles to travel between the terminal, parking lots and rail station as shuttle delays are possible. 

Click here for live parking lot updates and more information. 

