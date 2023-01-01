Watch CBS News
Bus bridge to bypass disabled vehicle on Baltimore's light rail train tracks

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration has created a bus bridge to bypass a vehicle that is struck on one of the light rail train tracks, according to authorities.

It is unclear where on the tracks the vehicle became stuck on Saturday.

The bus bridge will take people to stops between North Avenue Station to Camden Station, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 7:07 PM

