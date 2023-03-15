Building collapses in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood Tuesday, firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- A house collapsed in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood amid the strong winds of a nor'easter on Tuesday.

The house was seated on the intersection of Lanvale Street and Myrtle Avenue.

Baltimore City Fire Department Assistant Chief Roman Clark said no one was injured during the collapse.

It is unclear if the winds contributed to the building collapse, Clark said.