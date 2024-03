Budweiser releasing limited edition Orioles can for Opening Day

Budweiser releasing limited edition Orioles can for Opening Day

Budweiser releasing limited edition Orioles can for Opening Day

BALTIMORE - Opening day is right around the corner here in Baltimore.

The Orioles will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28.

To celebrate, Budweiser is releasing these limited-edition cans which will be available starting opening day.

It's part of a league-wide promotion by the company.