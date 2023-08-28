Watch CBS News
Bud Light unveils Ravens team packaging for NFL season

BALTIMORE -- Bud Light is releasing limited-edition Ravens team cans to kick off the NFL season.

The team cans are a part of Bud Light's "Easy to Sunday" promotional campaign. 

Ravens fans will be pleased to find a player silhouette on each can.

Those 21 or older can find the Ravens-themed Bud Light cans at participating retailers in Baltimore. 

