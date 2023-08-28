Bud Light unveils Ravens team packaging for NFL season
BALTIMORE -- Bud Light is releasing limited-edition Ravens team cans to kick off the NFL season.
The team cans are a part of Bud Light's "Easy to Sunday" promotional campaign.
Ravens fans will be pleased to find a player silhouette on each can.
Those 21 or older can find the Ravens-themed Bud Light cans at participating retailers in Baltimore.
