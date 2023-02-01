Bryan Adams bringing 'So Happy It Hurts' Tour to Baltimore with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

BALTIMORE -- Famed "Everything I do, I do it for you" singer Bryan Adams will perform in Baltimore this summer at the CFG Bank Arena.

The Grammy award-winning artist will be backed by the iconic group Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 12 p.m on Ticketmaster

Adams announced the tour on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The tour is in support of Adams' 15th studio album, "So Happy It Hurts," which was released last March.

Adams song "So Happy it Hurts" is nominated for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammys.