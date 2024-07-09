Brutal heat and humidity in Maryland through Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- ALERT DAYS continue today and Wednesday for dangerous heat and humidity. The extreme heat breaks late this week.

Temperatures Monday afternoon topped out in the mid to upper 90s with real feel temps around 100°.

Our Tuesday morning is starting with out the door numbers in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s and we have mostly sunny skies. Expect clouds to move in by the afternoon.

Today and Wednesday will be the worst feeling days this week due to an increase in the humidity. Highs today will climb into the upper 90s with feels like temperatures between 100° and 108°. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, but many places will stay dry. Wednesday will be another stifling day of heat with even greater humidity. Highs will reach the middle 90s with feels like temperatures between 100° and 110°. More isolated storms are possible Wednesday afternoon.

During this time, it's important that you check-in with the elderly, sick, and your pets to make sure they are safely enduring the heat. And remember to stay very well hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the A/C.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening and night with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

A cold front will approach the area and stall Thursday evening through Saturday. At the same time, the remains of Beryl will pass by to our north bringing tropical levels of humidity northward. The stalled frontal boundary may activate showers and storms late Thursday, Friday, into part of Saturday. The position of the front will determine how widespread the storms are across the area, but at the moment it appears Friday features the best chance of widespread showers and storms.

As high pressure becomes more dominant over the weekend, our chances for showers and storms will decrease. We'll still see a few leftover storms on Saturday, especially I-95 and points east. Sunday looks hot and steamy with highs returning to the middle 90s.

Another brutal round of heat and humidity is likely early next week with highs climbing into the upper 90s and heat indices climbing into the triple digits. There is the chance for isolated to widely scattered storms next Monday afternoon and evening.