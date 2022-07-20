Brown starts with sizable lead in Attorney General's race; O'Malley remains 'cautiously optimistic'

BALTIMORE -- Congressman Anthony Brown has a good head start in the Democratic race for Maryland Attorney General.

With about 192,000 early votes counted and 36% of precincts reporting, Brown has about 60% of the vote compared to Katie Curran O'Malley's 40%.

Brown, who represents Maryland's 4th congressional district, previously served as lieutenant governor under O'Malley's husband, Martin O'Malley.

And her father, J. Joseph Curran Jr., served as Maryland Attorney General from 1987 to 2007.

O'Malley was both an assistant state's attorney in Baltimore County and an associate judge for the First District Court of Maryland.

In a statement, O'Malley said she's "cautiously optimistic" with many votes still left to be counted.

"Now more than ever, we owe it to every person who participated in the electoral process to make sure that their vote is counted and that their voice is heard," she said.

Brown launched a bid for governor in 2014 and lost to businessman Larry Hogan.

On the Republican side, Michael Anthony Peroutka, a former Anne Arundel County Council member with reported ties to the League of the South, which is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, leads Jim Shalleck, former president of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, by 15 points.

Important disclaimer: These are still early results. The Maryland State Board of Elections has posted a small fraction of the votes cast on Tuesday.

Elections officials caution not to expect results in some races for weeks. By law, local elections officials cannot open mail-in ballots until Thursday.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced in October he would not seek reelection.