Brooks Robinson exhibit to be set up in Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum will open a new exhibit commemorating the career and legacy of Baltimore Oriole great Brooks Robinson, known as "Mr. Oriole."

Robinson passed away on September 26.

The exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, October 7, the day the Orioles host the first game of the American League Division Series at Camden Yards.

The new exhibit will feature rare Robinson artifacts including his first contract with the Orioles (1955), his 1959 Orioles jersey, a jersey from his 1970 season when he was named World Series MVP, and his short-brimmed batting helmet. Among other featured items will be the #5 patch the Orioles will wear this postseason.

"Brooks Robinson was involved in the effort to save and restore the Babe Ruth Birthplace in the late sixties and early seventies," said museum historian Mike Gibbons. "We've had the opportunity to work with Brooks on a variety of projects over the years, most notably the creation of the Brooks Robinson statue on Washington Blvd. in 2011."

The Brooks Robinson tribute display will be featured throughout this year's playoffs and in the months leading up to the 2024 baseball season.