Brooklyn Park bingo hall issued sports wagering license

BALTIMORE -- Bingo World, a bingo hall just outside of Baltimore City, has become the sixth facility in Maryland to be issued a sports wagering license, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Monday.

The venue completed two days of controlled demonstrations last month during which officials ensured compliance with state requirements. Under the watchful eye of MLG staff, invited guests were able to participate in live wagering.

Bingo World is among the 17 entities that were designated by the state to conduct sports wagering. Sportsbooks opened at five Maryland casinos in December.

Sportsbooks in the state will contribute 15% of their revenue toward education funding. The General Assembly's Department of Legislative Services estimates casinos will provide between $15 million to $25 million per year for schools, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.

Marylanders approved a ballot question to legalize sports betting during the 2020 election, by a margin of 2 to 1.