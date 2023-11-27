Broken water main leaves Catonsville neighborhood without water for days

BALTIMORE - Crews spent much of Monday working to repair a broken water main in Catonsville.

"We did have a little trickle. We don't have that now," Catonsville resident Lee Burs said. "It has nothing coming out of it."

Lee Burs, like many in his community off Rolling Road, don't have running water because of the water main break.

"What I have is a bucket near every bathroom," Burs said.

"You can't bathe properly. You can't wash your hands properly," added Catonsville resident Veronica Allen. "You can't cook and it's right around the holidays."

The water was out all weekend.

"Friday afternoon is when I noticed we did not have water," Allen said.

"Four days without water, and is that coming out of our bill?" asked Katryna Burs.

Neighbors said about 100 homes are without water as crews work to repair the water main.

They said a nearby part of the main was just fixed last week before this new issue popped up Friday.

"When we call 311, the only response we get is, 'We can't tell you when someone is going to come out to fix it,'" Allen said. "So, it's very frustrating."

"Then, replace the pipes. Don't just patchwork it," Katryna Burs said.

On Monday, it was a cavalry of sorts while crews were digging up the ground.

"They're finally starting to do what they should have done on Friday," Lee Burs said.

Lee Burs' wife bought eight gallons of water, but he's hoping he won't need the final four.



"I'm thinking about people with babies," Allen said. "I'm thinking about elderly people and people with medical conditions who might need access to water."



Department of Public Works officials said you should keep a gallon of water on hand per person for three days.

So, a family of four should have 12 gallons of emergency water supply, specifically for situations like this.